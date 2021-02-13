crash

Speeding driver crashes on Route 130 in Pennsauken: Police

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash shut down Route 130 in Pennsauken, New Jersey for hours Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:30 a.m. a male driver was speeding eastbound on 48th Street and crossed over Route 130, breaking through a Jersey barrier.

Large pieces of concrete were sent onto both sides of the highway.

The vehicle flipped over and landed on its roof in a parking lot.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police said he is facing charges.

Route 130 was closed in both directions between 46th and 49th streets while crews made repairs.
