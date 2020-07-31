Traffic

Speeding on Roosevelt Boulevard could lead to $150 fine starting Saturday

If drivers are caught on camera speeding, they will be issued a $150 speeding ticket.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For weeks, drivers may have seen cameras at eight different intersections on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

Starting Saturday, if one of those cameras catches drivers going more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit, they'll be mailed a ticket.

"Just the other day right there on Adams, I had a car, a Wrangler, almost run me off the road trying to get to the next lane," said Selena, who lives in the neighborhood where one of the cameras is located. She said she sees accidents almost every day.
"You see a lot of teddy bears on the Boulevard and you're wondering why it's there," Selena said.

The city said part of the problem is speeding, and now it has data to back that up.

RELATED: Latest traffic updates at 6abc.com/Traffic

The company Verra Mobility installed the speed cameras and has been collecting data for 60 days about how fast people drive on Roosevelt Boulevard.

"The speeds of some of the vehicles captured in some cases have been in the triple digits," said Charles Territo of Verra Mobility.

Since June 1, people caught speeding were sent warnings.

EMBED More News Videos

If a camera catches you going more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit on the Roosevelt Boulebard you'll be mailed a ticket.



"As compared to other cities we're seeing a higher than normal rate of violations, which of course is why I say we're on the wrong side of where we want to be on this issue," said Scott Petri, the executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

The city said similar technology was installed in New York City in 2014, and, within three years, speeding was reduced by 63%. Philadelphia officials hope something similar happens here.
"We're putting people's lives at risk. That's what this whole program has been about since day one," said Petri.

RELATED: First cameras going up in effort to curb speeding Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

Beginning Saturday, there will be no more warnings. If drivers are caught on camera speeding, they will be issued a fine up to $150.

The fine works as follows:

  • 11 to 19 mph over the posted speed limit: $100

  • 20 to 29 mph over the posted speed limit: $125

  • 30 mph or more over the posted speed limit: $150


Neighbors like David Beck, who's lived near the Boulevard his whole life, said it's about time.

"Forty-five miles per hour is 45 miles per hour. you'll get to where you're going, maybe 10 minutes later, but you'll be safe," said Beck.

Citations will be mailed to the registered address of the vehicle. Officials said no points will be added to an individual's driving record.

The speed cameras are located at:

1. Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way
2. Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street
3. Roosevelt Boulevard and Devereaux Avenue
4. Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue
5. Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street
6. Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue
7. Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)
8. Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road (near Horning Road)

ONLINE: Speed Camera Frequently Asked Questions
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnortheast philadelphiaspeedingspeed limitroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds found partying in Strawberry Mansion street
Community remembers 18-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
'Filth-Adelphia is Back': Philadelphia neighbors say trash is piling up
80-year-old COVID-19 survivor returns home after four months
Woman killed, 2 men critical in Brewerytown shooting
Motorcyclist critically injured in Broad Street crash
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
Show More
Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US
Relief effort underway to help North Coventry fire victims
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
'Setting off alarms': Murphy says NJ's COVID-19 numbers are climbing
More TOP STORIES News