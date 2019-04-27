Traffic

Stormy weather to blame for fatal crash in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stormy weather is being blamed for a fatal crash in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

Police say a 19-year-old man was killed when the Pontiac he was driving slammed into a light pole.

It happened on the eastbound side of the 100 block of Hunting Park Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say he hit a puddle, which caused the vehicle to hydroplane.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 19-year-old was also in the vehicle.

That passenger was taken to Temple Hospital to be treated.
