Stormy weather to blame for fatal crash in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stormy weather is being blamed for a fatal crash in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.Police say a 19-year-old man was killed when the Pontiac he was driving slammed into a light pole.It happened on the eastbound side of the 100 block of Hunting Park Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday.Authorities say he hit a puddle, which caused the vehicle to hydroplane.The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.Another 19-year-old was also in the vehicle.That passenger was taken to Temple Hospital to be treated.