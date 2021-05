PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer that became stuck on a ramp near 30th Street Station is causing a traffic detour in West Philadelphia.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 30th Street westbound ramp to the westbound Schuylkill Expressway.The tractor-trailer got stuck on concrete barrier. It appeared the driver was making a left on the ramp, which is the wrong way.Police are on scene redirecting traffic until crews can remove the truck from the barrier.No injuries have been reported.