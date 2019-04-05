Traffic

Students create videos to avoid distracted driving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 229 Pennsylvania teens die every year in car crashes.

To call attention to the problems, students from 34 high schools across the area created 30-second videos emphasizing the importance of avoiding distracted driving.

All the students were invited to the Franklin Institute where three winners were announced.

The contest was sponsored by NJM Insurance Group and the Pennsylvania DUI Association.
