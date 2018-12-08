Study finds California is the worst state for driving

You might think that your commute on the Schuylkill Expressway each morning is the worst, but the state of California takes the cake when it comes to the worst state for drivers.The Golden State has an average commute time of nearly half an hour, according to a study by Bankrate.com.Hawaii, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Washington round out the worst-ranking states for drivers, with an average commute time of up to 28.6 minutes.Looking for a shorter drive?The study found North Dakota, Iowa, Ohio, and Minnesota were the top states for shorter commutes.------