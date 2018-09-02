Man believed to be behind deadly hit and run, arrested on his neighborhood block on Draper Street. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Qt67rDti8L — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 3, 2018

The man believed to be the driver who struck and killed a woman as she waited for a bus in Northeast Philadelphia, then fled the scene, has been arrested.The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 10900 block of Academy Road.According to police, the woman was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.The driver then took off and was last seen heading south on Academy Road. Police found a white Ford F-150 with heavy front-end damage in a nearby strip mall parking lot.A short time later, the suspected driver was arrested on his neighborhood block on Draper Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------