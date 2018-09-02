TRAFFIC

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman waiting for bus in Northeast Philadelphia

Woman waiting for bus struck, killed in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run. Watch this report from Action News at 6pm on September 2, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The man believed to be the driver who struck and killed a woman as she waited for a bus in Northeast Philadelphia, then fled the scene, has been arrested.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 10900 block of Academy Road.

According to police, the woman was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver then took off and was last seen heading south on Academy Road. Police found a white Ford F-150 with heavy front-end damage in a nearby strip mall parking lot.

A short time later, the suspected driver was arrested on his neighborhood block on Draper Street.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

