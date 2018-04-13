Suspect in custody after 2-vehicle crash in Drexel Hill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3336595" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2-vehicle crash in Drexel Hill: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 13, 2018.

Upper Darby Township Police say one person is in custody after a crash in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on State Road at Edmonds Avenue.Video from Chopper 6 showed wreckage littering the road after two vehicles collided.Police say at least one passenger was injured and had to be extricated.Investigators say one of the drivers involved in the crash was trying to evade police.A suspect is now in custody.------