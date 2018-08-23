SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4038131" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUV into Burlington County home. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 23, 2018.

The driver of an SUV crashed into a home in North Hanover Township, Burlington County.Homeowner Paul Zuzzio says the vehicle that crashed into his home isn't the first.In fact, he tells Action News his house has been hit by cars about a dozen times over the years.Unfortunately, it happened again around 6 a.m. Thursday on Route 616 and Meany Road.Authorities say the 31-year-old male driver from Maryland lost control and crashed into the front of the house.According to police, the driver missed the curve while traveling at a high rate of speed.The vehicle then hit a dirt embankment, causing it to go airborne before crashing into the house.Zuzzio says no one was living there at the time because it was under renovations from a similar crash in December.Medics arrived at the scene to treat the driver. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No word on his condition.Chopper 6 showed a tow truck pulling the vehicle from inside the home.Authorities smashed in the driver's side window to gain access into the vehicle.Police strongly believe alcohol played a role in the crash and charges are pending the results of blood tests.Zuzzio, who is retired from the military, says he's been requesting the county to come up with a solution to fix the intersection because it's so dangerous.He says that the SUV was going so fast that it landed in a back bedroom, where his daughter would have been sleeping.------