TRAFFIC

SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI

EMBED </>More Videos

SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI. Rcik Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 23, 2018.

NORTH HANOVER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The driver of an SUV crashed into a home in North Hanover Township, Burlington County.

Homeowner Paul Zuzzio says the vehicle that crashed into his home isn't the first.

In fact, he tells Action News his house has been hit by cars about a dozen times over the years.

Unfortunately, it happened again around 6 a.m. Thursday on Route 616 and Meany Road.
Authorities say the 31-year-old male driver from Maryland lost control and crashed into the front of the house.

According to police, the driver missed the curve while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then hit a dirt embankment, causing it to go airborne before crashing into the house.

Zuzzio says no one was living there at the time because it was under renovations from a similar crash in December.

Medics arrived at the scene to treat the driver. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No word on his condition.

Chopper 6 showed a tow truck pulling the vehicle from inside the home.

EMBED More News Videos

SUV into Burlington County home. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 23, 2018.



Authorities smashed in the driver's side window to gain access into the vehicle.

Police strongly believe alcohol played a role in the crash and charges are pending the results of blood tests.

Zuzzio, who is retired from the military, says he's been requesting the county to come up with a solution to fix the intersection because it's so dangerous.

He says that the SUV was going so fast that it landed in a back bedroom, where his daughter would have been sleeping.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstrafficcrashaccidentcar into buildingNorth Hanover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News