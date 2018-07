Police and paramedics responded to an overturned vehicle Wednesday morning in New Castle County.An SUV flipped over around 9:15 a.m. on I-495 South in Edgemoor.Investigators say the vehicle rolled down an embankment and ended up in the 48-hundred block of Governor Printz Boulevard.The driver was evaluated by EMS at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.There is no word on what caused the accident.------