SUV goes airborne after hitting rockslide in Tennessee

SUV goes airborne after hitting rockslide in Tennessee. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

Wild video shows an SUV going airborne.

The vehicle hit a rockslide in Tennessee and flew into the air and crashed into a police car.

The officer's cruiser captured all of it.

The officer was responding to reports about the rockslide at the time.

He was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV refused medical treatment.

traffic, u.s. & world, rockslide, car crash
