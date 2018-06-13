RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (WPVI) --A collision involving two vehicles sent one crashing into a massage parlor building in Runnemede Wednesday morning.
Police say a Ford Explorer in a crash with a Ford pickup truck went flying into the business. The truck is still stuck in the building.
It happened before 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Black Horse Pike.
The driver of the Explorer is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
There's no word about any other injuries.
Traffic was delayed near the scene as first responders assessed the damage and worked to clear the scene.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps