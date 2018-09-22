Tacony Palmyra Bridge closed, bridge stuck in open position

Authorities are urging drivers who use the Tacony Palmyra Bridge to find another route for the time being.
According to the Burlington County Bridge Commission, the bridge became stuck in the open position just after 1 p.m. Saturday, and is closed until further notice.
The bridge connects the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia to Palmyra, Burlington County.
No word on when the bridge will reopen.
