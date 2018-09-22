TRAFFIC

Tacony Palmyra Bridge reopens after being stuck in open position

EMBED </>More Videos

Tacony Palmyra Bridge closed, bridge stuck in open position

Authorities say the Tacony Palmyra Bridge has reopened after being closed for almost two hours.

According to the Burlington County Bridge Commission, the bridge became stuck in the open position just after 1 p.m. Saturday, and reopen after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The bridge connects the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia to Palmyra, Burlington County.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police investigate serious crash in Bucks County
Ramps connecting I-95 with Pa. Turnpike set to open
Traffic law crackdown coming to Center City
Homes lose power after car hits pole in Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Man arrested after assaulting medic in Center City
Gunmen attack Iran military parade, killing at least 24
Woman arrested following violent assault in Washington Township, New Jersey
Man fatally shot while sitting on front porch in Germantown
NJ sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns
New video released of serial robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Show More
Shawn Christy, accused of threatening President Trump, caught in Ohio
Police: Recycling center workers sold discarded drugs
Arrest made in New Castle Co. double murder
Police: Girl stabs boy with scissors at school in North Philly
Plume of smoke billows from SW Philly junkyard fire
More News