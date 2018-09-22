Tacony Palmyra Bridge reopens after being stuck in open position

Authorities say the Tacony Palmyra Bridge has reopened after being closed for almost two hours.
According to the Burlington County Bridge Commission, the bridge became stuck in the open position just after 1 p.m. Saturday, and reopen after 3 p.m. Saturday.
The bridge connects the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia to Palmyra, Burlington County.
