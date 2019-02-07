Tanker fire causes I-95 delays in Bensalem, 2 injured

Two people were rescued from a crash on I-95 in Bucks County that resulted in a tanker fire and a major traffic backup.Smoke can been seen billowing into the sky on I-95 North near Woodhaven Road in Bensalem.Both sides of I-95 are experiencing closures.Action News is told two people were extricated from the wreckage, but their conditions have not been released.Pennsylvania State Police Trevose and the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the scene.Sky 6 cameras showed fire crews dousing the flames, trying to get the flames under control.-----