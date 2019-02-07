TRAFFIC

Tanker truck bursts into flames after crash on I-95 ramp in Bensalem, Pa.

Tanker truck bursts into flames after crash on I-95 ramp in Bensalem, Pa. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on February 7, 2019.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A tanker truck overturned and burst into flames on an Interstate 95 ramp in Bensalem, Pa. on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on the Woodhaven Road ramp to I-95 north.

The fiery wreck caused major delays on I-95, and the ramp was still closed into the Thursday evening rush hour.

The driver and passenger inside the truck are hospitalized in critical condition.

Flames were shooting from the overturned truck as a thick, black plume of smoke rose into the air.

"I ran out of the house. I looked towards 95 and I saw huge flames," said Bill Fuchs of Bensalem.

The oil inside the truck provided the fuel the fire needed to burn for more than two hours.

Bensalem resident Butch McDevitt was a Philadelphia firefighter for 35 years and has worked fires like this one.



"It's hard to drown with water so they generally try and mop it up by building some kind of moat and redirecting it somewhere else," he said.

Before removing the wreckage, crews have to make sure all the oil is cleaned up from the ground before removal can begin.

There was no word on when the ramp would reopen.

This ramp is no stranger to crashes. Local tow truck drivers say they are called to this ramp several times per month for overturned vehicles.

