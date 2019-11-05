Traffic

Teen injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was injured in a serious collision involving a school bus and two vehicles in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 59th and Chestnut streets. An SUV collided into the rear of the school bus. A second vehicle then crashed into the back of the SUV.

Rescue crews were able to pull the 19-year-old woman from underneath the school bus.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as she was placed on a stretcher. She was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

There is no word at this time on what caused the accident.
