Teen injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was injured in a serious collision involving a school bus and two vehicles in West Philadelphia.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 59th and Chestnut streets. An SUV collided into the rear of the school bus. A second vehicle then crashed into the back of the SUV.
Rescue crews were able to pull the 19-year-old woman from underneath the school bus.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as she was placed on a stretcher. She was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
There is no word at this time on what caused the accident.
