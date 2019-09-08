Traffic

Teenager dead following crash in Gibbsboro, New Jersey

GIBBSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager is dead following a terrible crash in Camden County overnight.

The Action Cam was on the scene on the 100 block of Clementon Road in Gibbsboro.

Police say an 18-year-old girl was driving a van when she lost control.

The van went off the road and hit a utility pole.

She was not injured.

However, a 17-year-old boy in the van with her was killed.

An investigation is now underway to determine what caused the young driver to lose control.
