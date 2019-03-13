Traffic

Teens on bikes take up lane on Allentown street, police on alert

Video shows teen bicyclists take over Allentown street. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 13, 2019.

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) -- Video showing two dozen teens and young adults on bicycles taking up an entire lane in Allentown has police on alert.

The video was taken on Fourth Street by Jackie Ethridge on Saturday.

"I was just flabbergasted. One, I was impressed how they all got together, two, I was a little concerned because they were riding in an unsafe manner," Ethridge told WFMZ-TV.

In the video, some riders are standing on their bikes, while another appears to deliberately swerve toward an oncoming car.

Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio says he has encountered the bike riders as well.

"They'll swerve into cars, pass cars, bang on mirrors, I've seen it myself on Broad Street by the YMCA when I was in my pickup truck one day," DiLuzio said.

DiLuzio says if they catch any of the young bicyclists doing this in the future they will be charged in juvenile court for reckless endangerment.

Police caution drivers to not interact with the riders, and send in video or photos to help identify them.
