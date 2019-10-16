Traffic

Tow truck crash shuts down portion of Cottman Avenue, causes power outage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said the driver of a flatbed tow truck lost control and hit a traffic light and utility poles in Philadelphia's Mayfair section early Wednesday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Cottman and Brous avenues.

Officials said no one was hurt but it caused a traffic mess.



About 300 Peco customers lost power following the incident.

As of 4 a.m., PECO said approximately 9 customers remained in the dark.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmayfair (philadelphia)tow truckpower outagecrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rash of purse thefts at local supermarkets under investigation
Pa. man arrested in 1993 Delaware cold case
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and evening
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children and husband in Tacony
3 arrested after hundreds of teens take over Mayfair
British family decries treatment by US after border crossing
911 calls released following deadly accident at NJ festival
Show More
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Cherry Hill School District revises controversial lunch debt policy
Philly officer who survived cancer faces her next big climb
Body found near beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey: Police
Del. firefighters get big thanks from cross country team
More TOP STORIES News