Tow truck crash shuts down portion of Cottman Avenue, causes power outage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said the driver of a flatbed tow truck lost control and hit a traffic light and utility poles in Philadelphia's Mayfair section early Wednesday.It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Cottman and Brous avenues.Officials said no one was hurt but it caused a traffic mess.About 300 Peco customers lost power following the incident.As of 4 a.m., PECO said approximately 9 customers remained in the dark.