Tractor-trailer and construction vehicle collide on Rt. 295 in Cherry Hill

New Jersey State Police are on the scene of a crash on Route 295 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
The accident happened after 10 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes near exit 34B.
A tractor-trailer collided with a construction car. It's not clear on why the vehicles collided.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Traffic is blocked in the southbound lanes.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstruck crash
trafficnew jersey newstruck crash