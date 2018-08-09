TRAFFIC

Tractor-trailer and construction vehicle collide on Rt. 295 in Cherry Hill

Tractor-trailer and construction vehicle collide on Rt. 295 in Cherry Hill. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on August 9, 2018.

New Jersey State Police are on the scene of a crash on Route 295 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The accident happened after 10 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes near exit 34B.

A tractor-trailer collided with a construction car. It's not clear on why the vehicles collided.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Traffic is blocked in the southbound lanes.

