TRAFFIC

Tractor-trailer breaks axle on Schuylkill Expressway off ramp

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor-trailer breaks axle on Schuylkill Expressway. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on October 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A tractor-trailer broke its axle causing a portion of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway to close early Monday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on I-76 at the ramp to the eastbound Vine Street Expressway.

Action News is told the tractor-trailer was involved in an accident. There is no word on any injuries.

Traffic is being detoured around the area.

Drivers should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficaccidentcrashSchuylkill Expresswayvine street expressway
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign
Bizarre crash sees Lamborghini driver flee on foot before speeding off in another car
Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Firefighters continue to battle Allentown warehouse inferno
Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign
Body found in lot believed to be homeless man known to residents
String of burglaries prompts warning in Abington, Lower Moreland
Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Humid Today
Cousins, defense lead Vikings over Eagles 23-21
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Show More
Police release surveillance photos of car involved in Concord fatal hit and run
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
More News