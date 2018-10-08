Tractor-trailer breaks axle on Schuylkill Expressway off ramp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A tractor-trailer broke its axle causing a portion of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway to close early Monday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. on I-76 at the ramp to the eastbound Vine Street Expressway.
Action News is told the tractor-trailer was involved in an accident. There is no word on any injuries.
Traffic is being detoured around the area.
Drivers should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps