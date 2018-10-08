Tractor-trailer breaks axle on Schuylkill Expressway off ramp

A tractor-trailer broke its axle causing a portion of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway to close early Monday morning.It happened around 4 a.m. on I-76 at the ramp to the eastbound Vine Street Expressway.Action News is told the tractor-trailer was involved in an accident. There is no word on any injuries.Traffic is being detoured around the area.Drivers should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.------