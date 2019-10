EMBED >More News Videos Tractor trailer crash blocks a portion of I-95: Karen Rogers reports on Action News Mornings, October 7, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash involving a tractor trailer is causing delays for commuters on I-95 Monday morning.It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Walt Whitman Bridge in South Philadelphia.Police said the trailer, carrying some type of construction material, spilled its load over the side of I-95 and down onto numerous conatiner trailers parked under the highway.State police are on the scene investigating.Officials say to expect delays in the area.