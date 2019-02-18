TRAFFIC

Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-676 WB

Overturned tractor trailer creates traffic backup on I-676. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A tractor trailer accident is causing a traffic mess on the Vine Street Expressway during the Presidents Day morning commute.

The stalled cars have created a parking lot coming westbound off I-95.

The tractor trailer has turned sideways on I-676 approaching the Schuylkill Expressway and is leaking fuel.

Traffic on the westbound Vine can't get to the eastbound Schuylkill.

Only one lane is available for traffic to get to the westbound Schuylkill.

These delays are causing traffic to back up on I-95 southbound by Girard Avenue, as well.

Drivers are encouraged to take the local Vine to the Ben Franklin Parkway to the river Drives.
