UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A portion of Route 422 in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County remains shut down Thursday night following a crash involving two tractor-trailers.It happened around 3 p.m. when Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer attempted to merge from a parked position on the westbound shoulder to the travel lane.That's when the driver was hit by a commercial tanker truck, which overturned in the median, spilling liquid asphalt near Mingo Road.Authorities said the lanes had to be shut down for hazardous material cleanup. Emergency crews used sand to contain the spill.The truck drivers were not seriously hurt.