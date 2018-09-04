Tractor-trailer crashes into median on RT-42 in Deptford

A tractor-trailer crashed into the median barrier of Route 42 in Deptford, Camden County causing southbound traffic to be reduced to one lane.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route 42 SB at Route 55.The crash involved the tractor-trailer at least two other vehicles. The view from Chopper 6 showed the tractor-trailer leaning on the median with the truck partially wedged underneath. A red sedan with front end damage was being towed from the scene.A number of emergency crews have been called to the scene.There is no word on injuries at this time.Though the northbound lanes are not blocked, traffic is jammed as well due to a gaper delay.------