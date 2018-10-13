Tractor trailer crashes, overturns at base of Walt Whitman Bridge in New Jersey

A tractor-trailer has crashed and landed on its side at the base of the Walt Whitman Bridge, on the Jersey side of the bridge.Action News has learned that the driver of the big rig tried to swerve to miss a car that was making a turn in Gloucester, Camden County around 3 a.m. Saturday.The contents inside of the trailer shifted, which caused the truck to overturn and land on the guardrail.The driver was taken to Cooper University Medical Center for evaluation.Two lanes of I-76 going into New Jersey are closed, one lane is getting by.------