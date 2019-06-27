Residents lose power after tractor-trailer takes down poles in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- By late Wednesday evening, most PECO customers near the 300 block of Main Street in Doylestown were slowly starting to get their power back, but not everyone was as lucky."89 degrees! It's smokin'" said Brian Katz.That was the temperature inside his home, after a tractor-trailer clipped some low hanging wires Wednesday morning, knocking almost 300 customers off the grid, at it's peak, during a sweltering summer day.Deborah McGeehan had been without power all day."I've been going outside, it's been nicer out there, than in here," she said. "It's the first day of the heat wave it would be us."The truck driver was not injured.The exact cause of the crash has not been determined.The utility poles damaged in the accident are owned by Verizon. The power lines are owned by PECO.