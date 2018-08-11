Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --I-495 North in Claymont, Delaware is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into a car that was broken down on the side of the road, and then overturned and caught on fire.
This happened at 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the Claymont Road overpass.
Hazmat crews were called because the tractor-trailer was carrying "sulfur molton," which is a hazardous material.
One person was killed in the accident, but at this hour we don't yet know if it was the driver of the tractor-trailer, or the driver of the broken down car.
Action News has learned that I-495 northbound at Edgemoor Road will be closed for several hours while the roadway is cleared.
495 South is closed at the Pennsylvania state line.
