Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont

I-495 North in Claymont, Delaware is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into a car that was broken down on the side of the road, and then overturned and caught on fire.This happened at 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the Claymont Road overpass.Hazmat crews were called because the tractor-trailer was carrying "sulfur molton," which is a hazardous material.One person was killed in the accident, but at this hour we don't yet know if it was the driver of the tractor-trailer, or the driver of the broken down car.Action News has learned that I-495 northbound at Edgemoor Road will be closed for several hours while the roadway is cleared.495 South is closed at the Pennsylvania state line.------