Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont

Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 11, 2018.

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
I-495 North in Claymont, Delaware is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into a car that was broken down on the side of the road, and then overturned and caught on fire.

This happened at 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the Claymont Road overpass.

Hazmat crews were called because the tractor-trailer was carrying "sulfur molton," which is a hazardous material.

One person was killed in the accident, but at this hour we don't yet know if it was the driver of the tractor-trailer, or the driver of the broken down car.

Action News has learned that I-495 northbound at Edgemoor Road will be closed for several hours while the roadway is cleared.

495 South is closed at the Pennsylvania state line.

