TRAFFIC

Tractor trailer removed after blocking Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor trailer stopped across Black Horse Pike. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A tractor trailer stopped across several lanes of the Black Horse Pike created traffic issues in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

The accident happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday on Route 42 near the Atlantic City Expressway.

All northbound lanes were closed in the area and southbound traffic was only getting by in the right lane.

The tractor trailer was removed by 6:20 a.m. and traffic was moving once again.

There is no word on the how the tractor trailer ended up in that spot.

No injuries have been reported.

Earlier in the morning, a crash involving a police vehicle caused delays in Washington Township.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newstrafficaccidentcrashWashington Township (Gloucester County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News