Tractor trailer strikes bridge, Prospect Park road closed

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Part of Route 420 in Prospect Park was closed down in both directions after a tractor trailer got jammed under a railway bridge.

Debris covered Route 420 at Maryland Avenue where the truck was stuck.

Traffic was diverted.

"Over on Amosland, there is a ton of traffic. It's all congested over on that side because everyone is trying to go around 420," described Cheri Jamai of Prospect Park.

Despite multiple signs indicating 12' 6" clearance, people who live nearby say this actually happens more than you might think.

"Every couple months somebody does it. It hasn't been this bad," said Marc Melfi of Prospect Park.

Police say the tractor trailer had been coming through around 5 a.m. on Tuesday when it hit the bridge.

Trains were still able to cross the bridge, but some regional rail commuters might have experienced delays.

"The bridge hasn't been impacted itself, it's only that yellow beam that goes across that warns the trucks not to go under. Unfortunately, that was struck, but it caused some damage to the surrounding walls, and we just don't want anyone coming through there, just for their own safety. We don't want anyone walking by or driving by," explained Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna.

The driver was not injured and he remained on scene to speak with authorities.

"He's not facing criminal charges, but we're definitely looking at vehicle code violations that may have occurred," according to Chief Madonna.
