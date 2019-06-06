Traffic

Water main break causes traffic detours in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A water main break is causing some traffic detours in Upper Darby early Thursday morning.

The main broke around 1 a.m. near the intersection of North Lansdowne Avenue and State Road.

The Action Cam was at the scene as water bubbled up and flowed down Lansdowne Avenue.

Crews are at the scene making repairs. Traffic is being detoured around the intersection.

Officials said to expect delays in the area.
