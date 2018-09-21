TRAFFIC

Traffic law crackdown coming to Center City Philadelphia

Traffic law crackdown coming to Center City Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noonon September 21, 2018.

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Traveling through Center City Philadelphia can frustrating, with cars, buses, delivery trucks, bicyclists and pedestrians all trying to move around.

In fact, a study shows Center City has the densest downtown in the country, behind only midtown Manhattan.

Now, Mayor Jim Kenney is promising traffic relief is on the way.

The city announced a partnership with the Philadelphia Parking Authority and SEPTA on Friday to step up enforcement of traffic and parking laws.

"We are going to try and demonstrate that behavior can be changed. The goal is not to issue tickets. The goal is to enforce public safety," said Scott Petri of the PPA.

The initial focus will be on Market Street between 7th and 13th streets, and Chestnut Street between 22nd and 10th streets.

The stepped-up enforcement will begin Monday morning.

