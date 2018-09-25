TRAFFIC

Traffic signal knocked down, building struck in 2-vehicle crash in Delaware

Wilmington police are investigating a two-vehicle crash where a traffic signal was knocked down and one of the vehicles struck a building.

It happened before 3:30 p.m. at 2nd and VanBuren streets.

One of the vehicles struck the Lucky Spot Market corner store, causing minor damage to the building.

Police say the occupants in the vehicles, suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

