Traffic trouble: Some I-76 closures, SEPTA Trolley tunnel closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you have weekend plans, getting around town may be a bit challenging.
Sections of I-76 are closing. Drivers are preparing mentally for the traffic migraine.
"It is a domino effect and anytime you have a major artery like 76 unavailable to the motorist, you will have the classic Philly anger," said Dwight Devera from King of Prussia.
Take note, 76 Eastbound will be shut down between 30th Street and the South Street Interchanges beginning Friday at 11 pm until 5 am Monday.
PennDOT says during the closure, crews will be making repairs and completing paving projects. Detour signs will be in place.
"There are two different detour options: motorists can take 676 to Southbound 95 to access 76 or they can exit at 30th Street and head to 34th Street where they can regain access to 76," said Ayanna Williams with PennDOT.
On top of the weekend closure, next week - Monday through Friday - more work will be done and you should prepare for even more closures along with the heavily traveled 76.
From 11 pm to 5 am, 76 Westbound will be shut down to traffic between 30th Street and I-676.
Those traveling 76 Eastbound need to be aware that same area will be reduced to just one lane Monday through Thursday 9 pm to 5 am for repair work and other projects.
"76 is a major thoroughfare in and out of Philadelphia so there will be some impacts felt but we try our best to do it at a time when it will be less so," said Williams.
SEPTA is also added to your travel frustrations with a 10-day Trolley tunnel shutdown.
Beginning Friday night until Monday, August 19th Trolley routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 will stop traveling into Center City.
Customers will have to transfer at 40th Street to the Market Frankford Line for service to Center City. Riders expect some extra congestion with the changes.
"It will create a lot of delays on Mondays. Those people going into work at 8 or 9 am will probably be getting there a little later so hopefully, people recognize it today or over the weekend," said Sharaine Eldafrawy from Center City.
SEPTA says signs will be up alerting passengers about the closure and detour information.
The service interruption will allow crews to conduct major station and track upgrades.
"People are going to be inconvenienced a little bit so they definitely want to go to our website, SEPTA.org to get as much information as possible as far as the details. We expect that people are going to be delayed about 10 minutes within their commute time which is not too bad," said Carla Showell-Lee with SEPTA.
