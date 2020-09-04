Travelers head out for Labor Day weekend; many things different due to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As families gear up for Labor Day, travelers are hitting the road and looking at the lowest Labor Day gas prices in four years.Road trips are the most popular method of travel as coronavirus concerns shape travel trends.According to AAA Mid-Atlantic Manager Jana Tidwell, traditional rush hours will be different as people continue to telecommute.School bus traffic will be missing as well as parent drop off and pick up car lines.According to Philadelphia International Airport Chief Operations Officer Keith Bruce, the volume of airline travelers is down about 60 percent compared to a non-pandemic year. He added that they have rebounded from the height of the pandemic, when airline travel was down about 95 percent.Tidwell said travelers should be on guard and continue to focus on traffic safety, such as watching out for bicyclists and pedestrians in neighborhoods, reduce speeding and eliminate all distractions and focus on driving.