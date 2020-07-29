Police chase in Trenton ends in crash, officer critically injured

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police pursuit in Trenton ended Wednesday with a crash involving a responding officer, a stolen car, and a minivan.One officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others were injured but stable.The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office stated that around 2 a.m., Trenton police officers spotted a stolen red Ford Focus around Parkside and Olden avenues and began to follow it.During the pursuit, authorities said the suspects fired several shots at the officers, hitting the police vehicle, but not the officers. They said no officers opened fire.The pursuit ended with a crash at North Clinton and North Olden.The stolen car collided with a responding Trenton police SUV and a minivan.Three suspects were taken into custody and three firearms were recovered.The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Serious Collision Response Team are investigating.Police did not specify if the suspects were linked to a homicide.