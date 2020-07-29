Traffic

Police chase in Trenton ends in crash, officer critically injured

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police pursuit in Trenton ended Wednesday with a crash involving a responding officer, a stolen car, and a minivan.

One officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others were injured but stable.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office stated that around 2 a.m., Trenton police officers spotted a stolen red Ford Focus around Parkside and Olden avenues and began to follow it.

During the pursuit, authorities said the suspects fired several shots at the officers, hitting the police vehicle, but not the officers. They said no officers opened fire.

The pursuit ended with a crash at North Clinton and North Olden.

The stolen car collided with a responding Trenton police SUV and a minivan.

Three suspects were taken into custody and three firearms were recovered.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Serious Collision Response Team are investigating.

Police did not specify if the suspects were linked to a homicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictrentonpolice chasestolen caraccidentpolicecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly community upset after exotic dancers hold event at park
Both in-person, hybrid models for Philly Archdiocesan schools
Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and big fire
LIVE: Philly school leaders to give more details on all-virtual plan
New details revealed after woman found dead in trunk
Community remembers 18-year-old murdered in Abington Twp.
Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin opts out of season
Show More
Warning period ending for Boulevard speed cameras
Collision sends tire into vehicle on Schuylkill Expressway: Police
Man, woman found dead inside N.J. home
Man stumbles into lobby after shooting outside Delco hotel: Police
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
More TOP STORIES News