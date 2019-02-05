PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Officials are on the scene of an accident involving a trolley, Paratransit bus, an SUV in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 41st and Chester streets.
SEPTA authorities say the Paratransit bus collided with an SUV.
The SUV was traveling eastbound and then struck a Route 13 trolley.
Injuries have been reported but the extent of the injuries are not known at this time.
