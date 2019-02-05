EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5121918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a crash involving a trolley, vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia on February 5, 2019.

Officials are on the scene of an accident involving a trolley, Paratransit bus, an SUV in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 41st and Chester streets.SEPTA authorities say the Paratransit bus collided with an SUV.The SUV was traveling eastbound and then struck a Route 13 trolley.Injuries have been reported but the extent of the injuries are not known at this time.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.-----