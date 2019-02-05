TRAFFIC

Trolley, Paratransit bus and SUV collide in Southwest Philadelphia; reports of injuries

Trolley, vehicles collide in Southwest Philadelphia. Watch this report from Action News at 12:30pm on February 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials are on the scene of an accident involving a trolley, Paratransit bus, an SUV in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 41st and Chester streets.

SEPTA authorities say the Paratransit bus collided with an SUV.
Chopper 6 was over a crash involving a trolley, vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia on February 5, 2019.


The SUV was traveling eastbound and then struck a Route 13 trolley.

Injuries have been reported but the extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

