A state police trooper was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday afternoon.It happened just after 3 p.m. at the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of the highway just past Exit 5 in Westampton.The view from Chopper 6 showed a minivan with damage to the driver's side and several other vehicles, including a U-Haul truck, stopped at the scene.While on location, authorities say the trooper was struck, suffering a leg injury.The driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene, police say.