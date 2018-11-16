WESTAMPTON, N.J. (WPVI) --A state police trooper was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday afternoon.
It happened just after 3 p.m. at the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of the highway just past Exit 5 in Westampton.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a minivan with damage to the driver's side and several other vehicles, including a U-Haul truck, stopped at the scene.
While on location, authorities say the trooper was struck, suffering a leg injury.
The driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene, police say.
