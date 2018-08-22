TRAFFIC

Truck brings down tree on Pa. Turnpike, more cars crash into it

Pennsylvania Turnpike

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A tractor-trailer crashed into a tree, sending it onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike and into the path of other oncoming vehicles.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning past exit 321 in Tredyffrin Township.

Police say after the tractor-trailer came into contact with the tree, the tractor trailer went off the road.

Three more vehicles then hit the tree on the Turnpike.

Delays were expected in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

