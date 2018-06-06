Truck carrying chickens overturns in Delaware

A chicken truck spilled its contents onto the shoulder of a Delaware highway, potentially ruffling some commuters' feathers with minor delays.WDEL-FM cites a release from the Delaware Department of Transportation that says the tractor-trailer hauling the chickens lost control on a curve early Wednesday, and overturned. Multiple pallets of live poultry were spread across the shoulder and the grassy edge of the roadway on southbound Delaware 896 at Summit Bridge Road.The department says both saddle tanks on the truck were damaged, resulting in leaking fuel. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control accordingly responded to the scene.Only one lane was closed during the cleanup.Further details, including possibly injuries to humans or birds, were not released.------