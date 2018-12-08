Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Delaware

Police in Delaware are investigating whether alcohol played a factor in a crash near a firehouse.
The truck landed just feet from the Minquas Fire Department in Newport.
Police tell Action News that the truck slammed into a pole, taking out wires on James Street at Route 4 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers took the driver into custody for suspected driving under the influence.
trafficdelaware newscrashdui crash
