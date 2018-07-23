Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --A truck crashed in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened between the Bensalem and Willow Grove exits.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a tractor-trailer with front-end damage stopped at the scene.
One lane of traffic was being allowed to move by, but a massive backlog remained.
The crash has since been cleared.
There was no word on any injuries or a cause of this crash.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps