Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike

Chopper 6 video of crash in the westbound lanes of the Pa. Turnpike between Bensalem and Willow Grove on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A truck crashed in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened between the Bensalem and Willow Grove exits.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a tractor-trailer with front-end damage stopped at the scene.

One lane of traffic was being allowed to move by, but a massive backlog remained.

The crash has since been cleared.

There was no word on any injuries or a cause of this crash.

