Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike

A truck crashed in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Monday afternoon.The crash happened between the Bensalem and Willow Grove exits.The view from Chopper 6 showed a tractor-trailer with front-end damage stopped at the scene.One lane of traffic was being allowed to move by, but a massive backlog remained.The crash has since been cleared.There was no word on any injuries or a cause of this crash.