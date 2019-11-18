Truck driver dead after crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A deadly wreck shut down Interstate 95 southbound in Newark, Delaware for five and a half hours on Sunday morning.A 65-year-old truck driver from New York drifted to the right and sideswiped a Honda pilot between Route 273 and the Delaware service area.The tractor-trailer then went off the road and crashed in a wooded area.The truck driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.The woman driving the Honda Pilot was treated at the scene.The name of the trucker who died has not been released.