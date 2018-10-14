TRAFFIC

Truck driver faces charges after 12-vehicle crash kills 3

Truck driver faces charges after 12-vehicle crash kills 3. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 14, 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges following a crash in Pennsylvania that killed three people, including a toddler, and injured seven others, state police said.

Police in Dauphin County said vehicles on Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township had slowed or stopped, but the tractor-trailer failed to stop and struck other vehicles in the left/center lane at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police say a total of 11 vehicles were involved.

Zachary Lybrand, 24, of Middletown and an 18-month-old Middletown girl were killed, along with Ethan VanBochoven, 22, of Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Jack Edward Satterfield III, 29, of McComb, Mississippi, faces charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and accidents involving death or personal injury. He was denied bail. Court documents don't list an attorney and a listed number for him couldn't be found Saturday.

PennLive.com reports that the section of road is approaching a construction zone, part of an ongoing Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project to widen Interstate 83 to three lanes in both directions from Interstate 81.

WHTM-TV reported that one driver said he was stopped in construction traffic when he heard screeching behind him and his vehicle was hit by the truck, and he and his girlfriend had to climb out a window.

pennsylvania news
