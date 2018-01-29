A tractor-trailer flipped over on a ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday morning in Mount Laurel.The crash happened at Exit 4 on the ramp from NJ 73 southbound to the turnpike.The view from Chopper 6 showed the truck on its side with rescue crews on the scene.The ramp is closed and a detour is in place.There was no word on how long it would take to clear the scene.There has been no word on any injuries.------