Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow

Chain reaction crash on Pa. Turnpike. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on August 22, 2018.

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A tractor-trailer crashed into a downed tree on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and that led to six additional accidents.

It began shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday eastbound side of the Turnpike past Route 29 in Chester County.

Police say after the tractor-trailer came into contact with the tree, the truck went off the road.

Then six more vehicles were involved in crashes on the same stretch of the Turnpike.

The scene was cleared by 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

