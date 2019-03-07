Big rig hauling Modelo beer crashes on freeway on-ramp, spilling hundreds of cans

KABC-TV reports, the single-vehicle collision, which ignited a small fire, was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the westbound 10 Freeway and Grand Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
The driver was able to exit the wrecked big rig and was walking unassisted.
Traffic lanes shut down both East and Westbound on N. Garvey Av., Just east of Fairway Ln to Hillhaven Dr. A Semi truck with a full load of Modelo Beer overturned blocking the roadway until further notice. CHP is on scene and handling the investigation. ^^DS pic.twitter.com/v1NaBR6Ly6— West Covina Police (@WestCovinaPD) March 7, 2019
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
One of the off-ramp's lanes was blocked as crews worked to remove the Modelo beer cans.