TRAFFIC

Driver of truck strikes house, gas line in New Castle County

EMBED </>More Videos

Pickup truck struck house, gas line in New Castle Co. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 1, 2018.

RICHARDSON PARK, Del. (WPVI) --
The driver of a pickup truck lost control, struck a house and a gas line in New Castle County neighborhood.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on the unit block of East Summit Avenue in Richardson Park.

Utility crews were called due to the gas line being hit.

Homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Police say the female driver of the truck was backing out of her driveway across the street and just kept going for an unknown reason.

There were no injuries reported.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newsaccidentcrash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Truck carrying bottled water overturns in Burlington Co.
SEPTA ends paper transfers, replaces with Key Card
VIDEO: Parking garage collapses in Dallas, Texas
1 dead, 2 hurt after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington Co.
More Traffic
Top Stories
Murder charges reduced in deadly Center City stabbing
Brian Dawkins credits wife, Connie, for saving his life
Man pleads guilty in crash into Delaware River that killed girlfriend
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Suspect identified in triple shooting that killed Allentown teen
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
Truck carrying bottled water overturns in Burlington Co.
AccuWeather: More Humid, Scattered Storms Today
Show More
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
Manafort trial opens with fiery charges from both sides
Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets
Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun designs amid Dem outrage
Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving
More News