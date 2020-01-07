Truck trailer collapses on Interstate 95 in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was some unusual traffic trouble on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.The trailer portion of a big rig apparently collapsed while traveling on the highway near the Vine Street Expressway in Center City.The view from Chopper 6 showed the trailer bent in the middle, with parts of the roof and sides split open.There was no immediate word as to what caused the trailer to buckle.There was cargo in the trailer, though it's not clear what the truck was hauling.No injuries have been reported.